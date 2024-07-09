CoA flags P60-M Masbate land procurement

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has cast doubt on the P60-million landholding procured by the provincial government of Masbate found to be not supported with complete documentation.

Based on the 2023 audit report, Masbate purchased a 40,000-square-meter lot located in Barangay Malinta.

State auditors, however, said that the transfer of the certificate of titles submitted by Masbate for the subject lot was not a certified photocopy and was still in the name of the previous owner but without annotation of sale as required.

Among the deficiencies noted were also the deed of absolute sale of real property was not registered with the register of deeds and the lack of proof of payments of capital gains tax and documentary stamp tax.

Also lacking were certified photocopies of authority/agency resolution to purchase land or land Rights indicating the approved/established valuation or Bureau of Internal Revenue zonal valuations as well as certified photocopies of tax clearance from the assessor’s office where the land is located.

CoA said such omissions were a blatant violation of Section 4(6) of Presidential Decree No. 1445, which mandates that claims against government funds shall be supported with complete documentation — considered as one of the fundamental principles governing the financial transactions and operations of any government agency.

“The absence of the necessary documentary requirements in the foregoing disbursement was not in accordance with the above-mentioned law, rules, and regulations, hence, casts doubt on the legality and validity of the said transaction,” the auditing body said.

As a result of the foregoing, CoA ordered Masbate to facilitate the immediate transfer of the title of the land in its name as well as submit the required documents to avoid suspension in the audit of the transaction.

The audit team also warned the provincial government to ensure strict compliance with the submission of complete supporting documentary requirements before every disbursement voucher is approved for payment.

Masbate, meanwhile, assured auditors that it is amenable to the noted deficiencies and vowed to adhere with the audit recommendations.