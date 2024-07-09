Chinese with false visa intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) disclosed on Tuesday that its operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport arrested a Chinese national last Monday after discovering he possessed a fake Philippine tourist visa.

Authorities identified the Chinese as Su WenPeng and reports revealed that he arrived on a Cebu Pacific flight from Hanoi and was stopped at NAIA Terminal 3 during immigration processing.

Su reportedly claimed he was visiting Bohol for vacation.

Immigration officers noticed inconsistencies in Su’s 9(a) tourist visa and, upon further verification through the BI forensic documents laboratory, confirmed the visa was forged.

Su was denied entry for being improperly documented and considered a potential public charge.

As a consequence, his name has been added to the BI blacklist, prohibiting future entry attempts.