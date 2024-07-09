China at it again

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed on Tuesday that the China Coast Guard (CCG) obstructed the joint military and coast guard medical evacuation of a Filipino soldier stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Sunday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, gave a detailed account of the incident in a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo. He said the PCG’s humanitarian mission was impeded by small CCG vessels that engaged in maneuvers aimed at delaying and obstructing the operation near the deteriorated naval vessel.

“In response to the obstruction, the PCG swiftly mobilized its assets, including the BRP Cabra and the BRP Cape Engaño, to rendezvous with the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) of LS-57 in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal,” Tarriela said.

He described the tense situation during the mission: “Despite facing numerous obstructing and delaying maneuvers by the CCG vessels, our personnel remained resolute in their commitment to the humanitarian mission. They successfully completed the transfer of the sick soldier from the LS-57 RHIB to the PCG RHIB.”

Tarriela emphasized the challenging nature of the operation due to the “threatening presence” of multiple CCG vessels, which necessitated careful navigation and operational coordination by the PCG crew to ensure the safety and success of the evacuation.

“After overcoming these obstacles, the PCG RHIB safely returned to its main vessel without further interruption,” Tarriela said. “The sick soldier received immediate medical attention and is now reported to be in stable condition.”

He commended the bravery, dedication, and professionalism of the personnel involved in the operation under challenging circumstances.

“The successful execution of this mission underscores the unwavering commitment of the AFP and PCG to fulfill their duties, even in the face of adversity,” Tarriela said.

The incident was not the first that China attempted to obstruct.

On 19 May, China hampered the Philippine Coast Guard’s deployment of a high-speed response boat (HSRB) that was assisting a medical evacuation from another Philippine Navy vessel.

On 17 June, the AFP conducted another medical evacuation after a CCG vessel intentionally collided with the Philippine boat involved in a rotational and re-provisioning mission to the Sierra Madre.

Word war rages

As this developed, a word war raged over the environmental damage to Ayungin Shoal.

Refuting China’s allegation that the grounded Sierra Madre had led to the decline in coral distribution in the area, the National Security Council said this was false and a diversionary tactic.

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya noted that China has a documented history of environmental degradation in the South China Sea, which was pointed out by international bodies like the Permanent Court of Arbitration in its 2016 ruling.

Malaya emphasized that China’s activities, including extensive island building, dredging, and harvesting of endangered species like giant clams, had caused significant and irreversible damage to the coral reefs.

He cited a 2023 report by the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) which highlighted that over 6,200 acres of coral reefs had been destroyed due to China’s island-building activities alone.

Further, Malaya detailed that China’s maritime militia has been engaged in illegal and indiscriminate fishing practices that further degrade the marine environment in areas like Bajo de Masinloc, Rozul Reef, Escoda Shoal and Sabina Shoal. These actions have severely impacted the biodiversity and the livelihood of Filipino fisherfolk.

In response to China’s accusations, Malaya called for an independent, third-party marine scientific assessment using underwater surveys, satellite imagery, and other scientific methods to determine the true causes of the coral reef damage in the West Philippine Sea.

This assessment, he stressed, should be conducted by impartial experts to provide an unbiased understanding of the environmental situation.

Malaya also urged other Indo-Pacific nations to join the Philippines in advocating for coordinated multilateral action to protect and preserve the marine biodiversity in the region. He emphasized the importance of unity in addressing environmental challenges posed by the unsustainable practices in the South China Sea.

No standoff, Navy insists

The Philippine Navy has dismissed the suggestion of a standoff despite the presence of China Coast Guard 5901, known as “The Monster” ship, at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

“There is no standoff,” stated Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard had previously confirmed that the ‘Monster’ ship anchored within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone on July 3rd. Prior to anchoring, the PCG reported the ship had been patrolling Philippine waters for weeks.

Trinidad emphasized the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to safeguarding Philippine territory. He assured that the situation at Escoda Shoal would not escalate to the level of the 2012 standoff at Scarborough Shoal. “We must ensure that what belongs to us remains ours,” he underscored.

Trinidad elaborated on the AFP’s strategy through Naval Forces West, noting an increase in naval presence over the past six months to one year in the West Philippine Sea. “Our plans are based on past experiences and current capabilities, not limited to Escoda,” he added.

Despite ongoing intimidation tactics by China, Trinidad reaffirmed the Philippine military’s determination to maintain a presence at Escoda Shoal and other key features in the West Philippine Sea. “Our major naval assets are already deployed or conducting regular patrols in the area, not solely in response to the ‘Monster’ ship,” he clarified.

Escoda Shoal, characterized by a coral reef formation with a central lagoon and shallow sections, is situated approximately 75 nautical miles (about 140 kilometers) from mainland Palawan.

Phl won’t give up Sierra Madre

The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the presence of its commissioned warship grounded at Ayungin Shoal, despite China’s persistent dissemination of false narratives challenging the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Trinidad emphasized this stance in response to China’s repeated calls to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, which China claims as its own.

He reiterated the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights in the WPS.

“We will not surrender that ship; it symbolizes our government’s stance and it is the AFP’s duty to preserve the integrity of our national territory,” he emphasized.