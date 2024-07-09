Bvlgari Dazzles Cebu

Bvlgari, the icon of contemporary Italian Art of Living, recently opened its doors in Cebu at Nustar Resort and Casino on Kawit Point.
Upon entering the store, one comes across a circular browsing counter that has a sculptured travertine top, showcasing Italian master craftmanship, capped by a timeless Venini chandelier produced in Murano.
The welcoming ambience is further enhanced through combining colors, materials, different textures and shapes, as well as soft elements to add warmth to the space.
Doing the honors at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting were Joseph Munoz, commercial director of Bvlgari Philippines; Jeffrey Hang, regional managing director of Bvlgari South Asia Pacific; Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey; Allan Teo, chief operating officer of Nustar Resort; and Casino and May Adolfo, Nustar Mall director.
The store features a new tropical design concept, departing from the more classical interiors of Bvlgari’s other Philippine locations. It showcases a full range of fine jewelry, watches, handbags and accessories with a focus on the serpentine collection, which is popular among Filipino clients. It also showcases a vibrant collection of colored gemstones, including dazzling rubies, vibrant sapphires and gorgeous diamonds.
Artwork pieces of the iconic pop artist Andy Warhol who was famously once quoted, “For me calling at Bvlgari shop is like visiting the best exhibition of contemporary art,” bring an additional splash of color.
The opening of the Cebu store is part of Bvlgari’s strategy to focus more on local markets, as the company found that clients from Cebu and its neighboring islands make up almost a quarter of their Philippine customer base.