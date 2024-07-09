Bvlgari Dazzles Cebu

The store features a new tropical design concept, departing from the more classical interiors of Bvlgari’s other Philippine locations. It showcases a full range of fine jewelry, watches, handbags and accessories with a focus on the serpentine collection, which is popular among Filipino clients. It also showcases a vibrant collection of colored gemstones, including dazzling rubies, vibrant sapphires and gorgeous diamonds.

Artwork pieces of the iconic pop artist Andy Warhol who was famously once quoted, “For me calling at Bvlgari shop is like visiting the best exhibition of contemporary art,” bring an additional splash of color.

The opening of the Cebu store is part of Bvlgari’s strategy to focus more on local markets, as the company found that clients from Cebu and its neighboring islands make up almost a quarter of their Philippine customer base.