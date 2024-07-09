BURBERRY OPENS KNIGHT BAR IN HK

The latest in the line of luxury brands opening their own cafes around the world is Burberry, which takes over The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s MO Bar to celebrate its new bag, the Rocking Horse.

The Rocking Horse bag, a new signature design, was introduced under chief creative officer Daniel Lee. It was showcased by actor and Burberry ambassador Bright for the house’s Rocking Horse campaign.

Inside the bar, furniture and fixtures in Knight Blue feature alongside neon light installations of our iconic Equestrian Knight Design, a crowd-sourced illustration from circa 1901.