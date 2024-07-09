BURBERRY OPENS KNIGHT BAR IN HK

The latest in the line of luxury brands opening their own cafes around the world is Burberry, which takes over The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s MO Bar to celebrate its new bag, the Rocking Horse.
The Rocking Horse bag, a new signature design, was introduced under chief creative officer Daniel Lee. It was showcased by actor and Burberry ambassador Bright for the house’s Rocking Horse campaign.
Inside the bar, furniture and fixtures in Knight Blue feature alongside neon light installations of our iconic Equestrian Knight Design, a crowd-sourced illustration from circa 1901.
Guests can enjoy a traditional British dining experience, with a set menu that includes a “toad in the hole” and “fish and chips.” Customized QR codes can be generated to redeem a gift from the Burberry Landmark store vending machine, including a horse-shaped bottle opener, new seasonal Burberry Check totes and rubber key charms.
The takeover will coincide with the opening of Burberry’s store in the Landmark shopping center, Central.
Founded in 1856, Burberry is a global luxury brand headquartered in London, UK.
In the Philippines, Burberry is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Solaire Resorts & Casino, Nustar Resort & Casino, and online at Trunc.ph. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.