Brouhaha in BARMM

The brouhaha over the alleged interference of South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. in the freedom of choice of the local chief executives (LCEs) of the BARMM in the forthcoming parliamentary election refuses to die. The trigger was his statement during the 24 June caucus called by the BARMM supposedly to meet with the President at the Diamond Hotel, which triggered the trooping of the LCEs to Manila.

According to one who was present, Tamayo badmouthed the governors for forming a coalition to challenge the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front over the BARMM. Tamayo wants to keep the BARMM leadership under the MILF. But he perceived the governors to be a possible hurdle to their grand plan to control the BARMM election results.

The issue continues to dominate discussions in the chatrooms of Moros on social media. It has divided them. Those identified with the regional administration’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) claim there was nothing wrong with Tamayo’s statement, while critics say it was a bare-faced interference and muscling in or imposing the will of the national administration on the LCEs, telling them whom to vote for for Chief Minister in the coming parliamentary election. Apparently, Governor Tamayo wants the status quo of the MILF leadership for the BARMM.

The revelation of Mayor Raida Maglangit has stirred a hornets’ nest. To give credence and veracity to the “exposé” of Mayor Maglangit, 23 mayors of Lanao del Sur who were present at the caucus of 24 June rallied behind her.

They issued a manifesto, published on social media, confirming what the lady mayor revealed and manifesting their “solidarity and support for Maglangit in her pursuit of the truth, accountability and good governance.”

In the manifesto, the 23 mayors condemned the actions of Tamayo, the MILF and other individuals “who misrepresent and defy the official policy of the President for a peaceful, credible and transparent parliamentary election.”

Another issue brought to light by Governor Tamayo was an alleged “reshuffling in the BARMM, including the replacement of interim Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ibrahim, revealing a crack in the facade of unity of the MILF revolutionary group. It was a coup of sorts. And observers were waiting for a statement of denial of disunity and expressions of support for ICM Ibrahim from the officers and ranks of the MILF. But as of this writing, no such declaration was made. Tsk, tsk, why is that?

Their silence speaks volumes about the grip of Chairman Murad over the members and the internal squabble for power within the revolutionary group. It can only mean that not all is well within the MILF leadership. This is crucial at this critical period when the rebel group through its political party, the UBJP, will submit itself to the people to determine whether it should continue to lead the BARMM or relinquish it to another group.

All this talk about Malacañang dipping its fingers into the forthcoming parliamentary election is really unfortunate. I say Malacañang should take a second look at its plan. As a keen observer of politics in the region, there really is no need for it to interfere. My unsolicited advice is to instead adopt a “hands off” policy and allow the different contending political parties and coalitions to fight it out in the polls.

Anyway, from where I sit, almost always, whoever will be Chief Minister of the BARMM, would have no choice but to seek the good graces of Malacañang. The regional government cannot succeed without the assistance and guidance of the Office of the President. This is a valid observation considering the BARMM is still in its infancy and trying to wriggle itself out of the different challenges that a new genre of governance, a parliamentary form which is a first in the Philippines, faces.

The real maneuvering will come after the election. The winners will try their best to court the favor of Malacañang, else they will fail at whatever plans or designs they intend to pursue.

Meantime, the power play in the BARMM in the run-up to the first parliamentary election is getting interesting.