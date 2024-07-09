Bong Go's support helps young athletes's journey to SEA Karate Championships

Jamie Danielle Nirza, a name that hopefully may soon resonate in the annals of Philippine sports, embarked on a journey to Bangkok, Thailand, for the Southeast Asian Karate Championships held last April 24-26, 2024. Her journey, however, began not on the polished floors of a karate dojo, but within the heart of her mother, Jyvette Nirza, who tirelessly sought the means to support her daughter's dream.

As the countdown to the championship ticked away, Jyvette found herself in need of financial assistance. Through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, became the source of hope for Jamie's aspirations. The PSC's financial support of PhP100,000, pushed by Go, was an investment in the spirit of Philippine sportsmanship and the potential of its young athletes.

Go, known for his hands-on approach and genuine care for the athletes, ensured that the assistance provided by the PSC was not just about finances but also about instilling confidence and pride in the athletes representing the Philippines. His vision for sports in the country is holistic, focusing on nurturing athletes' physical and mental aspects.

While the results of the competition were secondary, the real victory lay in the journey and the experiences gained. Jamie's participation was a significant milestone, not only for her but for every young Filipino athlete dreaming of representing their country on an international stage.

"When you step onto that mat, you carry with you the hopes of every young Filipino who dreams of greatness," Go would say, reinforcing the pride of representing the Philippines.

The story of Jamie Danielle Nirza is one of many, but it highlights the essential role of the PSC in nurturing the country's athletic talent. The PSC, with Go's support, continues to work tirelessly, providing not just financial support but also the motivational backing that every athlete needs.

Go has been a proactive advocate for sports development, taking significant legislative actions to support young athletes and integrate sports into national development. He played a crucial role in the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual path for student-athletes to excel in sports and academics.

Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May. This bill aims to establish a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy.

Go, alongside the PSC, has also provided significant financial support to Filipino athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. On June 21, during a ceremony at the PSC office in Manila, Go and PSC officials distributed checks worth PhP500,000 to each Olympian for their preparations.

Likewise, they provided financial support worth PhP200,000 to the Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team following their bronze medal victory in the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup, which Go personally witnessed last May 29. This support also aims to help them prepare for the upcoming International Volleyball Federation Challenger Cup which is currently taking place in the country.

Recognizing the critical need for sufficient funding in the sports sector, the senator emphasized his successful efforts to secure an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance in the international stage, as well as launch effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts in the grassroots.

"Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin at ibigay na natin ngayon," he said.

"Patuloy akong susuporta at magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," ended Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for those in need.