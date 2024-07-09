Bimby, Josh Aquino visits First Lady Liza Marcos

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said on Tuesday that it was "so nice" seeing actress Kris Aquino's children, Josh and Bimby, "after all these years" they dropped by her office to give pasalubongs.

In a photo posted on Instagram and Facebook, the First Lady can be seen standing in between the Aquino brothers, with Josh’s arms linked with hers.

"Thank you Bimby and Josh for dropping by. It was so nice to see you guys after all these years,'' Araneta-Marcos wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for taking time off to visit me, Bimby and Josh. (heart emoji) my pasalubong!,” the First Lady added on a separate Instagram photo.