Bimby, Josh Aquino visits First Lady Liza Marcos

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said on Tuesday that it was "so nice" seeing actress Kris Aquino's children, Josh and Bimby, "after all these years" they dropped by her office to give pasalubongs.
In a photo posted on Instagram and Facebook, the First Lady can be seen standing in between the Aquino brothers, with Josh’s arms linked with hers.
"Thank you Bimby and Josh for dropping by. It was so nice to see you guys after all these years,'' Araneta-Marcos wrote on Facebook.
“Thank you for taking time off to visit me, Bimby and Josh. (heart emoji) my pasalubong!,” the First Lady added on a separate Instagram photo.
Josh, who has been residing in Tarlac, the Aquino hometown, was also reunited with younger brother Bimby, who recently arrived from the United States to finish his studies here.
Kris, the younger daughter of the late democracy icons former senator Ninoy Aquino and former president Cory Aquino, stayed in the United States for treatments related to multiple autoimmune disorders.
She is also the younger sister of the second former president, the late President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III.
Together, the Aquinos and Marcoses have lengthy history; Ninoy has been a prominent opposition voice against the late former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father-in-law of President Marcos.
On the Araneta side, Kris is reportedly close to her godmother, Judy Araneta, aunt of former senator Mar Roxas and the First Lady.
Cory Aquino's brother, Pedro Cojuangco – who was the former president of the First United Bank (now United Coconut Planters Bank) – is married to Rosario Cacho, a relative of the first lady's mother.