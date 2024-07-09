Baseco thugs fall

Operatives from the Manila Police District Station 13 (MPD-PS 13) arrested four individuals in a buy-bust operation conducted at a house on 12th Street, Port Area, Manila, in the early hours of 9 July.

Police identified the suspects as Alnor Sambitary, Samsudin Usman,

Nor-Alim Mamarinsta and Fahiz Solayman, all residents of Port Area, Manila. They yielded five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of five grams and a street value of approximately P34,000, one.38-caliber revolver loaded with six live rounds of ammunition, one .22-caliber revolver loaded with one live round of ammunition, one magazine loaded with six .45-caliber ammunition and a pair of scissors.