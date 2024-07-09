Baldwin's Day in Court: 'Rust' Shooting Trial Begins

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial commenced in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the tragic 2021 "Rust" film set shooting. As reported by Meredith Deliso for ABC News, jury selection began for the high-profile case stemming from the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, 66, both actor and producer on the Western film, has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charge reinstated by a grand jury earlier this year.

The trial, expected to run through July 19, follows months of legal maneuvering and evidentiary hearings. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has made several key rulings, including allowing footage from the "Rust" set showing Baldwin's firearm handling, while excluding evidence about his role as a producer in set safety concerns. The judge also denied a prosecution request to grant immunity to Hannah Gutierrez, the film's armorer who was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter, to compel her testimony.

Potential witnesses include David Halls, the film's safety coordinator who received probation for his role in the incident, and Joel Souza, the "Rust" director who was also injured in the shooting. The prosecution's witness list also features a crew member who allegedly saw Baldwin pull the trigger, a claim the actor disputes despite an FBI forensic report concluding the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.

As the trial unfolds, it will likely revisit the fateful moments on set when a live round was discharged from a Colt .45 revolver during a scene rehearsal, resulting in Hutchins' death. The case has reignited discussions about firearm safety protocols in film production and the responsibilities of actors and crew members. With jury selection underway, all eyes are on Santa Fe as the justice system grapples with the complexities of this Hollywood tragedy turned courtroom drama.