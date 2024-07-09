Arrest of Two Suspects and Seizure of Suspected Shabu in Laoag City

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - A coordinated buy-bust operation by various law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of live-in partners on Tuesday, 9 July. The operation took place on M. B. Fariñas St., Brgy. 9, Sta. Angela, Laoag City, resulting in the seizure of approximately 4.2 grams of suspected shabu.

The male suspect, a former tricycle driver in Cagayan Province listed as a high-value individual (HVI) at the provincial level, and the female suspect, a former kitchen and household staff identified as a street-level individual (SLI), were apprehended by personnel from the Laoag City Police Station led by Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, PDEA, and other supporting units. Both suspects are originally from Brgy. 4, Claveria, Cagayan, but currently reside in Brgy. 9, Laoag City.

The operation yielded significant evidence, including nine heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia such as improvised glass tube tooters and aluminum foil. The seized shabu has an estimated street value of PHP 28,560. Both suspects will be charged with violation of Sec. 5, Section 11 and 12 of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Via Jasper Dawang

