American nabbed with 4 women in hotel

The National Bureau of Investigation apprehended an American at a hotel in Davao City found staying with four women, three of them minors.

The suspect was identified as Charles Franklin Armstrong who has been charged with violation of Republic 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, in relation to RA 10176 or the Child Abuse Law.

He was arrested by operatives of the NBI’s Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office.

Three of the rescued women have been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the NBI said.

“The operation stemmed from a tip-off that a foreign national, a guest at a certain hotel in Davao City, was seen frolicking around the hotel accompanied by female minors and taking photos of them in skimpy outfit while in the pool area,” the NBI said.