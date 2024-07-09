ALMOST FAMOUS

One of Manila’s up-and-coming young photographers who left the country a decade ago is shining across the miles and continents. Here’s an exclusive interview with international photographer Filbert Kung, who recently launched “Chronology of a Mind,” a photo exhibition in Milano that runs until 10 July and will be moved on 20 July to Forte de Marmi in Tuscany.
NNN: Is this your first solo international exhibit?
FK: Second.
NNN: When and where was the first?
FK: First was “Blinded by the Light” exhibit, which featured my old works and portraits of Italian personalities. It was held last 16 May at Principe de Savoia, Milan.
NNN: Your latest, “Chronology of a Mind” — what is it about?
FK: Also portraits, including landscapes from my trip to Africa, Bolivia and Brazil.
NNN: But why title? What’s the essence behind it?
FK: I guess because I think differently. Not everyone truly understands the way I think. Not everyone really gets me.
NNN: How did the idea come about? Why in Milan? Not in the US where you are based or Manila where you are from?
FK: Personal reasons. A close friend and parang mentor ko na din (sort of a mentor, too) is from Milan. He always encouraged me to come to Milan, but never went.. till he passed away of heart attack. His name is Salvo Nicosia, vice president of Alberta Ferretti. Another reason is my heart is really in Italy.
NNN: So, Italy was love at first sight turned endless love? You found your corner in the sky there.
FK: Yes, I feel like I’m going to live here one day.
NNN: What does capturing images of travel mean to you? Africa, Bolivia and Brazil… and I’m sure in the future, so much more.
FK: I’m fascinated with those countries. Like countries in Africa -- culture, people, even their fabrics. I want to explore. Bolivia, because of their history and, also, they have the biggest salt flats in the world in Uyuni -- super strong energies and energy field.
NNN: How many pictures does this exhibit have? Which one is the closest to your heart and why?
FK: The Manila photo. I shot Paolo Roldan and Sebastian Sauve (in the) squatters area while playing bingo.
NNN: How long has it been since you left Manila and started shooting internationally?When were you able to establish yourself as an international photographer?
FK: I left Manila for the US August of 2014. Started internationally 2009 when I started working under a studio in Doha Qatar for almost a year — shooting some royals and presentors for Gulf Times.
NNN: Your professional lens has brought you in a lot of places all over the world. Were there any challenges being a Filipino?
FK: A lot of challenges but sadly most of it comes from your kababayan — Filipinos…Crab mentality.
NNN: What can you say is the Filbert Kung style of photography and trademark?
FK: Black and white. I just love black and white images and portraits.
NNN: Do you miss Manila?
FK: Not really…I only miss Manila because I have a very close relationship with my family especially with my parents. The only reason I kept on coming back is because of my family and some few friends.
NNN: About your shoots:
1) Most unforgettable
2) Hardest
3) Logistical nightmare
4) Most famous subject
5) Fastest shoot and how long
6) Most inspiring shoot
7) Most exotic
FK:
1-2) My shoot with Chris Evans during the height of Covid-19, January 2021. It was so strict and we had to fly to Boston instead of Los Angeles. It was the hardest, too, because I am not allowed to bring a lot of people to help me out for the shoot.
3) Chris Evans shoot. We already prepared everything for an LA shoot, but LA county doesn’t allow it, so we had to move everything in Boston.
4) Chris E, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Brian May of Queen
6-7) Inspiring shoot: maybe all my shoots in Brazil. I was just happy being there.
NNN: What can you advise photographers or people in the creative industries who want to try opportunities abroad.
FK: Research, research, research. Learn about the industry, culture and market trends in the country. Build a strong online presence and showcase your work on platform like Instagram. Consider internships and be prepared for cultural differences: Adapt to local customs, language and business practices. Develop a diverse portfolio.
NNN: Last question, any parting words.
FK: I guess it’s more of us, Filipinos, supporting each other specially in the creative field. Bayanihan dapat. parang like the African-American communities here — inaangat tlga nila sarili nila (they lift each other up). It’s tough to build a name abroad and build a stable life.