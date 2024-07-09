ALMOST FAMOUS

NNN: Is this your first solo international exhibit?

FK: Second.

NNN: When and where was the first?

FK: First was “Blinded by the Light” exhibit, which featured my old works and portraits of Italian personalities. It was held last 16 May at Principe de Savoia, Milan.

NNN: Your latest, “Chronology of a Mind” — what is it about?

FK: Also portraits, including landscapes from my trip to Africa, Bolivia and Brazil.

NNN: But why title? What’s the essence behind it?

FK: I guess because I think differently. Not everyone truly understands the way I think. Not everyone really gets me.

NNN: How did the idea come about? Why in Milan? Not in the US where you are based or Manila where you are from?

FK: Personal reasons. A close friend and parang mentor ko na din (sort of a mentor, too) is from Milan. He always encouraged me to come to Milan, but never went.. till he passed away of heart attack. His name is Salvo Nicosia, vice president of Alberta Ferretti. Another reason is my heart is really in Italy.

NNN: So, Italy was love at first sight turned endless love? You found your corner in the sky there.

FK: Yes, I feel like I’m going to live here one day.

NNN: What does capturing images of travel mean to you? Africa, Bolivia and Brazil… and I’m sure in the future, so much more.

FK: I’m fascinated with those countries. Like countries in Africa -- culture, people, even their fabrics. I want to explore. Bolivia, because of their history and, also, they have the biggest salt flats in the world in Uyuni -- super strong energies and energy field.

NNN: How many pictures does this exhibit have? Which one is the closest to your heart and why?

FK: The Manila photo. I shot Paolo Roldan and Sebastian Sauve (in the) squatters area while playing bingo.