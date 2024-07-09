All set for Cebu’s Palaro hosting

The stage is set as Cebu City hosts the Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center starting Thursday.

Department of Education (DepEd) Youth Formation Division chief Adolf Aguilar said they have partnered with the local government unit to ensure that the athletes will have access to a clean water supply during their stay at the Queen City of the South.

He also said medical personnel will be present in both the billeting quarters and the competition venues for the entire duration of this prestigious multi-sport meet for elementary and high school athletes.

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos opened the five-day tourney that is being participated by the best student-athletes from all 17 regions in the country.

President Marcos said he wants student-athletes to use the Palarong Pambansa as a platform to excel not only their athletic careers but also their skills as future leaders.

“The Palarong Pambansa stands as the country’s pinnacle of national sporting events. Today we continue this important legacy. Celebrating not just the games but also celebrating the unity, camaraderie, and the national pride these games inspire,” the Chief Executive said.

“It is also a platform where we discover, develop, and hone future professional athletes, Olympians, and servant leaders. Of the 541 athletes competing in this year’s Palarong Pambansa, I am certain many will become record holders and champions in their respective fields.”

Aguilar, however, stressed that it’s all systems go in Cebu’s third ever hosting of the meet.

“In preparation for the billeting quarters, we had to ensure that they were clean to ensure the safety of our athletes. We provided the necessary water supply for our athletes. The portalets, the porta showers, additional shower facilities, ensure the toilets are clean by providing janitorial support,” Aguilar said.

“For the water supply, it’s a community effort. We tapped the barangay fire trucks, and water tankers from the government to augment the water supplies in the billeting quarters.”

“We have enough medical personnel in the billeting quarters while the playing venues are being taken care of by volunteers and the Cebu City Health Office.”

Aguilar also stated that the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on guard at all times to ensure that the games will run smoothly.

“For the safety of the athletes, we provided blue guards and PNP personnel to ensure that our athletes are protected and each school will have a Learner Rights and Protection Desk to ensure that the rights of learners are protected and respected during the games,” Aguilar said.