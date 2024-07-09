Affordable Tints for a Fresh Summer Look

Staying vibrant and fresh becomes more and more important as summer draws near. The bright sunlight and oppressive heat of the Philippines can frequently make us appear pale.

Thanks to affordable tints, you can add a pop of color while still maintaining a calm looks.

1. Ever Bilena’s Watertint

With Ever Bilena's Watertint, which comes in an amazing range of tints meant to complement all skin tones, you can embrace the tropical sensations.

Every hue adds a different twist to your summer ensemble, ranging from the cheerful explosion of “Mirthful” to the sleek elegance of “Sleek”.

Choose from lively "Vivacious," delicate "Roseate," dazzling "Gleaming," or striking "Remarkable"; all of these hues offer a dewy, fresh finish for only 185.

2. Spotlight’s Hydra Tint

Perfect for summer, these tints not only add a pop of color but also keep your lips moisturized.

Available for just 336, the Hydra Tint collection includes shades like Soak, Flow, Drops, Dewy, and Drench.

Each shade is designed to give you a natural, hydrated look, ensuring your lips remain luscious and vibrant all day long.

3. Careline’s Serum Water Tint

For those who love a bold and expressive look, Careline’s Serum Water Tint is the perfect choice. Priced at only 190, these tints offer vivid hues that speak volumes.

Whether you're feeling the upbeat energy of Vibe Check, the playful tone of Sheesh, the luminous Glow Up, the luxurious Boujee, or the assertive Period, Careline’s tints promise to deliver vibrant color with a lightweight, serum-like feel.

Summer is all about staying fresh, hydrated, and full of life. With these affordable tints you can achieve a stunning summer look without breaking the bank.

So, whether you're riding the waves, basking in the sun, or enjoying a summer soirée, these tints will keep you looking your best.