A Mission En Pointe

The moment they arrived in Davao City, the Ballet Brigade’s mission was clear.

Guided by Ballet Philippines president Kathleen Liechtenstein, the Ballet Brigade aims to introduce ballet to children across the Philippines, inspiring them with dance and providing scholarships to help develop undiscovered talents. The brigade also actively engages in the traditional dances of the community, immersing itself in the local culture to participate in an enriching exchange of dance across generations.

The Davao brigade consists of the Leichtensteins, MayMay Leichtenstein, her daughter, Dr. Lauren Leichtenstein, Sheree Chua, Wilson Limon of NiñoFranco and Ballet Philippines’ four core dancers: Clarisse Miranda, Ramona Yusay, Carlo Pagoda and Mark Bucay.

Before the five-hour trip to Lake Sebu, the brigade stopped by the Southern Philippines Medical Center, specifically in the children’s cancer ward, where the dancers brought joy to kids and their families as they waited for their names to be called for their treatments. The brigade also stopped in Malita, Davao Occidental, where they held a masterclass for aspiring young dancers.

The Ballet Brigade eventually arrived at the School of Living Traditions (SLT) in Lake Sebu, founded by GADOR Awardee Maria Todi, who tirelessly works to preserve and promote T’boli heritage.

The SLT encourages students to learn how to play traditional instruments and embrace the melody of their chants and songs. Todi invites the village elders and bastions of T’boli culture to teach during weekends, fostering a sense of community and building bridges between generations.