A county fair to remember

Global Strategic Partners Distribution, Inc. has introduced Sue Bee Pure Honey to the Philippines with a milestone event celebrating Sue Bee’s new product logo. Hosted by Rovilson Fernandez, the occasion was held at Ballroom 1 of Grand Hyatt Manila.

The new look of Sue Bee Pure Honey is fresh, modern and vibrant, reflecting today’s contemporary dynamic lifestyle that reflects the brand’s pure, high-quality goodness and commitment to quality and tradition of excellence.