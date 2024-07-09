A county fair to remember

Global Strategic Partners Distribution, Inc. has introduced Sue Bee Pure Honey to the Philippines with a milestone event celebrating Sue Bee’s new product logo. Hosted by Rovilson Fernandez, the occasion was held at Ballroom 1 of Grand Hyatt Manila.
The new look of Sue Bee Pure Honey is fresh, modern and vibrant, reflecting today’s contemporary dynamic lifestyle that reflects the brand’s pure, high-quality goodness and commitment to quality and tradition of excellence.
The launch featured American culinary creations crafted and infused with the rich flavors of Sue Bee Honey. The ballroom was filled with lively music, traditional county games and entertainment reminiscent of a classic American country fair.
GSPDI, a respected pioneer in the import and distribution industry, is the exclusive distributor of Sue Bee Honey in the Philippines since 2000. In the Philippines, GSPDI distributes various Sue Bee Honey variants, including Premium Pure Honey, Orange Blossom Pure Honey and Aunt Sue’s Raw & Unfiltered Wildflower Honey.
In addition, Sue Bee Pure Honey announced its raffle promo, “Discover Sweet Sensations.” To join, customers can purchase any Sue Bee Pure Honey variant at their favorite supermarket or grocery, snap a photo of their purchase and receipt, and send it to the Sue Bee Pure Honey Facebook page along with their complete name, mailing address, email address and contact number. Participants get the chance to win an all-expense paid getaway for two, three days and two nights to one of the country’s popular paradise destinations.