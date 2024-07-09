Photos

2.11-M jobless Filipinos in May

LOOK: Jobseekers line up for an initial interview during a job fair of the Manila LGU held at the Park 'N Ride in Lawton, Manila on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. The unemployment rate in the Philippines dropped to 4.1% in May 2024, which equates to 2.11 million jobless Filipinos. The number of employed Filipinos, however, rose by 605,000 year-on-year to 48.87 million, boosting the employment rate to 95.9%. Underemployment also saw a significant decline, with the rate falling from 11.7% to 9.9%, indicating better employment conditions for workers. | via YUMMIE DINGDING