2 Vietnamese collared over violations

Authorities reported that two Vietnamese nationals were arrested early Monday morning by Pasay City police officers who found illegal drugs and a firearm in their possession at a bar along Roxas Boulevard.

The suspects were identified as alias Van and alias Hoang and reports disclosed that officers from the Station Intelligence Section were conducting surveillance of KTV bars following reports of security guards bringing firearms inside the establishments.

During the operation, a Vietnamese national identified as alias Truong approached the officers and reported that the suspects had threatened him with a gun.