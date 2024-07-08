Tragic Discovery in Santo Tomas: Missing Siblings Found Dead in Abandoned Vehicle

In a devastating turn of events, two young siblings who had been missing since July 6 were found deceased inside a parked car in Santo Tomas, Pampanga on Monday, July 8, according to a report by Dennis Datu of ABS-CBN News. The grim discovery has left the local community in shock and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the children's disappearance and death.

According to Police Captain Jester Calis, chief of the Santo Tomas Municipal Police Station, the bodies of the 5-year-old and 6-year-old siblings were discovered around 3:30 PM in Barangay Moras dela Paz. The tragic find was made after a local resident, who was picking tamarinds in the area, reported a foul odor emanating from a vehicle parked in the empty garage lot of a funeral home.

Upon investigation, law enforcement officials located the children's bodies inside the abandoned car. Capt. Calis noted that the vehicle had been parked at the location for an extended period and appeared to be in a state of disrepair. As part of standard procedure, the police are awaiting the arrival of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) before proceeding with a thorough examination of the vehicle and its contents.

The circumstances surrounding how the children ended up in the vehicle remain unclear. Authorities have not yet released information about potential causes of death or whether foul play is suspected. The family of the victims has declined to provide any statements at this time, as they grapple with the devastating loss.

This tragic incident has sparked concerns within the Santo Tomas community about child safety and the need for increased vigilance. Local officials are expected to address these concerns and potentially implement new measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

As the investigation continues, residents of Santo Tomas and the surrounding areas are left to mourn the loss of two young lives cut tragically short. The community awaits further details as authorities work to piece together the events that led to this heartbreaking outcome.