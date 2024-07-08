Tobacco firm’s donation hit

Advocacy group Parents Against Vape (PAV) criticized the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday for allowing donations from the tobacco industry, arguing that it sends a misleading message to children about the industry's role in healthcare and development.

PAV president Rebie Relator stated that the decision poses significant risks to youth health and well-being, expressing concern over its impact on young minds. The group emphasized that the acceptance of such donations contradicts existing laws, particularly Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2010-01, which prohibits government officials from accepting gifts or favors from tobacco-related entities.

Relator criticized the Department of Justice's legal opinion, signed by Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, arguing that it overlooks crucial provisions and the broader legal context aimed at preventing conflicts of interest in public service.

PAV called on the DSWD to refuse donations from the tobacco industry and urged the government to seek alternative funding sources that uphold public health commitments. They warned against normalizing the industry's presence in sectors dedicated to public welfare, stressing that such actions compromise public health policies and could lead to conflicts of interest within government agencies.

Relator also raised practical concerns about ensuring transparency and accountability in the handling of tobacco industry donations, emphasizing the need to safeguard public health policies from vested interests.