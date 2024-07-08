The current state of Pinoy show business

Philippine show business is currently in a state of hit and miss. The triumph of last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival is now a fading memory. Free television, with GMA 7 and TV5 as major networks, and ABS-CBN Studios as the current stellar content provider, continues with its afternoon and primetime offerings. Some programs are mightier than others. A few have had the usual 13-episode run. Many have made us reach for the remote to watch imported dramas on our favorite entertainment streaming platforms. Live entertainment seems to have a luckier streak, as straight and musical plays, along with concerts, bring moneyed audiences to the theater

Thus, I cannot help but wonder, now that mid-year is upon us, if the glorious and rosier days are ahead for this side of Southeast Asian Hollywood.

Gloomy box-office

In the cinemas, there were box-office successes, but they were not Filipino films. Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and the Thai movie wonder How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies are examples of motion pictures that obliterated their Pinoy film competitors. Therefore, we can no longer use the argument that movie ticket prices are exorbitant because the success of these mentioned movies indicates there is a moneyed public more than willing to shell out their cash and spend their time inside cinema houses.

The current person considered as “box - office poison” is Xian Lim. Two films, namely Playtime and Kuman Thong, with him as the major star attraction, flopped.

Why the back-to-back flops? Lim has been the subject of negative publicity due to his “messy” handling of the end of his more than decade-long relationship with Kim Chiu. The public obviously gave their sympathy to Kimberly Sue (Chiu’s real name). Alexander Xian (Lim’s real name) and his revelation that he was not the one who instigated the breakup, along with the rushed disclosure about his new love, Iris Lee, were the “nails” needed for his “crucifixion.”