The current state of Pinoy show business

Philippine show business is currently in a state of hit and miss. The triumph of last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival is now a fading memory. Free television, with GMA 7 and TV5 as major networks, and ABS-CBN Studios as the current stellar content provider, continues with its afternoon and primetime offerings. Some programs are mightier than others. A few have had the usual 13-episode run. Many have made us reach for the remote to watch imported dramas on our favorite entertainment streaming platforms. Live entertainment seems to have a luckier streak, as straight and musical plays, along with concerts, bring moneyed audiences to the theater
Thus, I cannot help but wonder, now that mid-year is upon us, if the glorious and rosier days are ahead for this side of Southeast Asian Hollywood.
Gloomy box-office
In the cinemas, there were box-office successes, but they were not Filipino films. Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and the Thai movie wonder How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies are examples of motion pictures that obliterated their Pinoy film competitors. Therefore, we can no longer use the argument that movie ticket prices are exorbitant because the success of these mentioned movies indicates there is a moneyed public more than willing to shell out their cash and spend their time inside cinema houses.
The current person considered as “box - office poison” is Xian Lim. Two films, namely Playtime and Kuman Thong, with him as the major star attraction, flopped.
Why the back-to-back flops? Lim has been the subject of negative publicity due to his “messy” handling of the end of his more than decade-long relationship with Kim Chiu. The public obviously gave their sympathy to Kimberly Sue (Chiu’s real name). Alexander Xian (Lim’s real name) and his revelation that he was not the one who instigated the breakup, along with the rushed disclosure about his new love, Iris Lee, were the “nails” needed for his “crucifixion.”
The merry widows
Zig Dulay’s Widows’ War has made its television presence felt, and the powerful feminine cast, composed of Jean Garcia, Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana, assert their might. The show, which premiered recently, is receiving good ratings and generating a lot of online chatter and positive comments.
The House of Palacios women — Aurora (Garcia), Sam (Alonzo) and George (Abellana) — are being praised for their great acting, showcased in full melodramatic confrontation scenes and heart-tugging moments with their respective partners: Tonton Gutierrez (Galvan Palacios), Benjamin Alves (Basil Palacios) and Rafael Rosell (Paco Palacios).
Widows’ War, with its Dynasty meets Falcon Crest tribute-like narrative, grand locations and intriguing twists and turns, has already hooked Kapuso loyalists, and it’s not even a month’s worth of episodes. Kudos as well to its online team for announcing their impressive ratings digits and how it has become a formidable competitor to Law Fajardo’s Pamilya Sagrado, which boasts an all-macho cast headed by Piolo Pascual, Kyle Echarri, Grae Fernandez, the great Tirso Cruz III and national treasure John Arcilla.
Theater is alive
The Philippine theater scene is alive and kicking, even if corporate sponsorship is scarce and government support is nonexistent. Some of the shows that have been staged were box-office triumphs, with positive critical reviews and strong word of mouth. Among them were Grace, Floy Quintos’ swan song play directed by Dexter Santos, about the controversial Lipa Apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Choosing, the heartfelt and gut-wrenching revelations of a pink couple, Mitch and Stella, played to perfection by Ice Seguerra and Liza Dino, with Anton Juan as its director. Currently showing is Little Shop of Horrors, featuring a career-defining stage debut performance by Sue Ramirez.
The concert scene exploded with Hitman: David Foster and Friends, featuring Stell Ajero, whose rendition of Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” became the talk of the town and stole the thunder from Katharine McPhee.
Gerald Santos’ “Grateful” concert celebrated his 18 years in the music business with a well-conceptualized performance and a repertoire that showcased Santos’ vocal dexterity. The Music Museum was packed with Santos’ followers and supporters.
In the world of live entertainment, Concert King Martin Nievera, Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and P-pop Kings SB19 sang “Win Your Heart” on the Binibining Pilipinas pageant stage. With Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray — the Philippines’ four Miss Universe winners — and other titleholders present, it was indeed a defining pop culture moment.
SB19’s Ken Suson, also known as the artist Felip, made history with his Seven Sins album, which clinched the sixth spot on the iTunes World chart during its initial release. All the songs from Felip’s album occupied the iTunes Philippines songs list, and “Ache,” one of the tracks from the album, made an impressive debut at number four on the Apple Music Chart.
Bini, the nation’s girl group, are still the top femme fatales on Spotify Philippines, and an October concert was recently announced.
Agimat flexes their P-pop powers, talent, musicality and range with their multilingual songs and Pinoy fashion sense that rocks.
What happens next and now
Some of the best Filipino films will be honored in this year’s Cinemalaya celebration, with Marupok AF and How To Slay A Nepo Baby generating genuine curiosity. On TV, upcoming attractions include Lavander Fields, Pulang Araw, Wil to Win, and the comeback of Sharon Cuneta in a drama produced by ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment.
BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola and SB19 will come together in a concert powered by PureGold titled “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo.
And yes, we can expect more exciting theater offerings, starting with FLP Production’s advocacy play about the human papilloma virus, Ka.SEEN,ha;aga (HPV Out!), headlined by Migui Moreno, Phi Palmos and Angela Maghanoy. By August, the Philippine theater season will begin, with new productions and repeat performances to be announced.
Hope springs eternal indeed for all the sectors that make up Philippine Tinsel Town!