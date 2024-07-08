SPD nets 76 wanted individuals

The Southern Police District (SPD) arrested 76 individuals on various criminal charges during its 22nd warrant day operation conducted from 5 to 6 July 2024.

According to SPD director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Z. Rosete, the operation targeted all seven cities under the SPD’s jurisdiction: Pasay, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Makati, Taguig, Las Piñas and the municipality of Pateros.

Those arrested fell into three categories — the Top Most Wanted Persons, Most Wanted Persons, and Other Wanted Persons.

In the category of Top Most Wanted Persons, the Makati Police conducted an operation and arrested an individual; while the Taguig Police conducted three operations and arrested three individuals.

Over at Pasay, authorities conducted an operation and arrested an individual; while the Muntinlupa Police conducted an operation and arrested one individual; the Las Piñas Police conducted three operations and arrested three individuals and the Parañaque Police conducted two operations and arrested two individuals.

For Most Wanted Persons, Taguig operatives conducted one operation and arrested an individual; the Pasay CPS conducted four operations and arrested four individuals; Muntinlupa CPS conducted 10 operations and arrested 10 individuals, Las Piñas CPS conducted one operation and arrested one individual and the DMFB conducted one operation and arrested one individual.

In the Other Wanted Persons category, Makati CPS conducted three operations and arrested three individuals, Taguig CPS conducted eight operations and arrested eight individuals, Pateros MPS conducted two operations and arrested two individuals, Pasay CPS conducted 10 operations and arrested 10 individuals, Muntinlupa CPS conducted two operations and arrested two individuals, Las Piñas CPS conducted eight operations and arrested eight individuals, Parañaque CPS conducted 14 operations and arrested 14 individuals, and DTU/DACU conducted an operation and arrested one individual.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to uphold the law and ensure the safety of our communities,” Rosete said in a statement.