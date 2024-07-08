Sparks of Joy

I was with my BFF Liza Ilarde, and we love visiting galleries and checking out the “stuff” out there. At MoCAF, we explored an exhibition featuring more than 30 galleries, and it was delightful to see many things that sparked joy. Both of us agreed that there were generally a lot of animated themes — cartoonish, an overload of cuteness and whimsical attractions. I was transported into a childlike world filled with psychedelics and bright colors that put a smile on my face. This edition made me feel like I was in a fantasy world or a playroom full of innocence, untainted by the realities of today. It’s a cute study of semiotics: simple, dreamy, happy and in-your-face, void of all the darkness, drama and melancholy. I asked one of my best friends, a creative genius, what all this was about, and technically she said, “These are all influences of Yoshitomo Nara, Takeshi Murakami and Garapata.” It seemed like an era, a movement, or a statement, but whatever it was, it resonated 100 percent with my wandering thoughts — bullseye. A reel satirical, ironic yet ideal world we want to be in now rather than the present realities

So what is art? Personally, it’s the honest and sincere feeling and emotion one picks up from a masterpiece — a resonance and connection, whether psychological, emotional, or spiritual, that holds meaning as it comes into being. The exhibit was a feel-good space amidst momentary afflictions. Time stood still, allowing one to leisurely immerse oneself in each exhibition. For me, I took my time to truly satisfy myself. The space was ample for movement and didn’t feel crowded. Most importantly, after a little over three hours of moving in circles, I was embraced by a sense of happiness and joy. MoCAF reunited me with my inner child, whom I thought I had lost in my so-called life. It brought back a playground and the missing parts of me, just allowing me to be happy and free.