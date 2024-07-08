Song Joong-ki, Katy Louise expecting 2nd child

South Korean star Song Joong-Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, are expecting baby number 2.

The revelation was confirmed by Song Joong Ki's agency, HighZium Studio, according to a Soompi article.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, in June 2023 and announced their marriage in January of the same year.

He is well-known for his roles in the K-dramas "Innocent Man," "Vincenzo," and "Descendants of the Sun," among others.

His most recent cameo role was as Vincenzo in the hit television show "Queen of Tears."

In 2019, K-drama fans witnessed Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce.