Photos

Sinag ng Maynila film fest MOA signing

LOOK: The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Agreement between the City of Manila and Sinag Maynila Foundation Inc. was held on Monday, 8 July 2024, at Bulwagang Villegas, Manila City Hall. It was witnessed by Solar Film chief executive Wilson Tieng, Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, and internationally acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza. | via Pat Santos