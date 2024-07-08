Sinag Maynila 2024 slated September

The local government of Manila signed a memorandum of agreement with the Sinag-Maynila Independent Film Festival on Monday, solidifying the city as the venue for the week-long showcase of local cinema in September 2024.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and other city officials joined Solar Entertainment president and CEO Wilson Tieng, festival director Brillante Mendoza, Representative Irwin Tieng and Manila tourism chief Charlie Dungo in the ceremony held at City Hall.

Lacuna pledged the city’s full support for the “Sine Lokal, Pang-International” (Local Cinema, for the International Stage) themed festival, scheduled for 4 to 8 September 2024 at select Manila theaters.

Dungo said that the signing coincided with the city’s ongoing celebration of tourism month.

Meantime, Lacuna highlighted the local government’s commitment to revitalizing Manila’s film industry to its pre-pandemic prominence.

For his part, Tieng announced that film submissions are ongoing until 24 July, adding that participating cinemas will offer discounted P200 tickets to encourage wider audience participation.

Tieng cited his Manila roots, having grown up in Binondo, as a factor in choosing the city as the festival venue. He also mentioned his nephew, Irwin Tieng, representing Manila’s third district in Congress.