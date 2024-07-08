Saluting Filipino talents in children’s literature on NATIONAL Children’s Book Day

The NCBD celebration and awarding ceremony is scheduled for 16 July, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), featuring a musical performance by Ginger Karganilla and Billy Joel del Rosario, composed by Greg Zuniega; an enchanting story-telling session by a Philippine Information Agency puppeteer; and the unveiling of new children’s books. Following the theme “Payapa ang Puso ng Batang Nagbabasa” (Peaceful is the Heart of Children Who Read), NCBD endeavors to foster a love for reading among children while championing the artistry of Filipino children’s literature.

The Payapa Book Fair will be at the basement level of the venue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Books from Aklat Alamid, Aklat Mirasol, Southern Voices Printing Press, Street Tales and Supermaya will be sold at this event.

To join the festivities, a children’s book has to be donated to the registration desk on the day of the event. Registration starts at 9 a.m. For the afternoon program, register through this email ccpintertextualdivision@gmail.com.

Inspire the Children of Cavite and Balay-aralan of Muntinlupa will be the recipients of the books donated by the attendees of the event. The gifting will be done during the program.

Observed every third Tuesday of July, the book day commemorates the pioneering publication of Un Mono y Una Tortuga (The Monkey and The Turtle) written by Philippine hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

In the story, the monkey and the turtle find a banana tree floating in the river. Wanting to have the tree for themselves, the two friends decide to cut it in half. The monkey takes the top part with the branches, while the turtle gets the lower half with the roots. The two plant their parts. But soon, the tree of the monkey dies, while the turtle’s tree grows and bears fruits. Seeing the ripe banana fruits, the monkey volunteers to climb the tree and harvest the fruits. Contrary to his promise to give the fruits to the turtle, the monkey starts eating and filling his tummy. The turtle gets angry and inserts thorns and susong-paitan (a kind of snail) on the trunk. As the monkey comes down the tree, the thorns cause him much pain. He soon catches the turtle and decides to punish him. He asked the turtle what punishment he wants — to be crushed in a mortar or throwing to the river. Armed with wit, the turtle replies that he is afraid of the river because he might die from drowning. Noting the fear of the turtle, the monkey throws him into the river. The turtle swims away happily.

A timeless narrative that continues to inspire generations, the children’s story has been told and retold through generations to teach about values and life lessons. There are numerous psychology studies that report the importance of stories to children in experiencing life events and processing their emotions. Human brains, studies show, are programmed to see patterns and perceive sequences, and eventually store these patterns in long-term memory. These long-term memories eventually become the fundamentals of human existence. This is the reason children’s books are effective teaching tools for children.