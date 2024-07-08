'Running Man' brings laughter back to Manila

The longest-running South Korean variety show, Running Man, made a triumphant return to Manila for another unforgettable experience.

PULP Live World presented Running Man: Run 2 U in Manila, on 6 July at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The event kicked off with a performance by the cast of Running Man Philippines, followed by a soulful rendition of BTS' "Spring Day."

The night was filled with laughter and excitement as Ryan Bang, Kring Krim, and the beloved hosts Jee Seok Jin, Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, HAHA, Song Ji Hyo, and Yang Se Chan entertained the audience with a variety of segments.

These included "What is Next," "All About K-pop," "Running Man Solo Stage," "Telepathy Game," "Running Man Unit Stage," and a Dance Challenge.

The event concluded with a special fan service segment where the cast sang the Running Man noraebang, delighting their Filipino fans.

This segment highlighted their affection for PH runners, with fans taking videos and selfies with the cast, Polaroids taken by the members, and interactions through signed memorabilia.

This special event also celebrated the show's monumental achievement of reaching its 700th episode milestone. The concert was perfectly timed to coincide with OG Running Man member HAHA's much-anticipated appearance in the Philippine adaptation of the beloved Korean TV series, which aired over the weekend.

For over a decade, Running Man has captivated fans worldwide with its thrilling games, hilarious jokes, and unbeatable entertainment. Whether racing through the streets of South Korea or exploring distant corners of the globe, the show has become a global sensation that unites people from all walks of life.

The accolades garnered by Running Man are a testament to its enduring popularity and quality. In 2023, it was honored as the Program of the Year at the SBS Entertainment Awards, adding to its impressive list of achievements, including the 2019 StarHub Favorite Variety Show and the Best Entertainment Program at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards.

The dedication of the cast and crew has also been recognized with awards like the Best Teamwork Award at the 12th SBS Entertainment Awards.