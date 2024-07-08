(July 8 2024)………Vice Mayor Gian Sotto of Quezon City, Atty. Franklin Quijano, Chairman of the NCSC, Glenda Relova, Executive Director of the NCDA, and Atty. Romando Artes, MMDA Chairman, Ana Marie Rafael, DSWD Asec, and Dr. Nathaniel Servando, Administrator, PAGASA, along with an estimated 600 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), hold out 'go bags' as they participate in the Emergency Preparedness Forum at the SM City Fairview in Quezon City on Monday, July 8, 2024.……..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







(July 8 2024)………Vice Mayor Gian Sotto of Quezon City, Atty. Franklin Quijano, Chairman of the NCSC, Glenda Relova, Executive Director of the NCDA, and Atty. Romando Artes, MMDA Chairman, Ana Marie Rafael, DSWD Asec, and Dr. Nathaniel Servando, Administrator, PAGASA, along with an estimated 600 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), hold out 'go bags' as they participate in the Emergency Preparedness Forum at the SM City Fairview in Quezon City on Monday, July 8, 2024.……..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR







