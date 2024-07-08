Preparedness Demo

(July 08 2024)………Doc Ted Esguerra, a survival expert, and a representative from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) demonstrate what to do if "The Big One," a hypothetical massive earthquake, strikes Metro Manila, on Monday during the Emergency Preparedness Forum for Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), sponsored by the local government and SM Cares at a mall in Fairview, Quezon City. An estimated 600 senior citizens and PWDs attended the event and received "go bags" containing essential items for emergencies .……..Photo/Analy Labor

