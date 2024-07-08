PNP prepares to file charges in couple's murder; cites land dispute as motive

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — At least nine individuals, including two former police officers, are facing double murder charges in connection with the killing of beauty queen Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend, Yitshak Cohen, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) told DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday.

The PNP is preparing to file the charges before the Tarlac Regional Trial Court (RTC). The agency stated that the case is considered closed, although hot pursuit is still underway for four other individuals.

CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said, "We are collating some more evidence and statements because we want to make sure the killing of the couple started from this motive [land dispute]."

He made this statement during a press conference on Monday, where Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. also presented suspects Michael Angelo Guiang and Rommel Abuzo to the public.

"With the help of Department Circular 20 provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ), we are having a case conference with the NBI […] and in the next two days, we will file the criminal complaints for two counts of murder against Guiang, Abuzo, and other John Does," he added.

According to the police report, Guiang and Abuzo were assigned to the Angeles City police during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but were dismissed from service after going AWOL (absent without leave).

Francisco said the ex-police officers met with Lopez and Cohen and shot them over a land dispute.

Aside from Guiang and Abuzo, police arrested another suspect, Jeffrey Santos, in connection with the Pampanga couple's slaying.

Earlier, PNP chief, Gen. Rommel Marbil, disclosed that two more persons of interest surrendered to authorities and provided statements to the police. A total of seven people are allegedly involved in the killing of Lopez and Cohen, and two of them are still at large, according to police.

Sources from CIDG said that there are two or more individuals likely involved in the land dispute that police are still investigating.

On 6 July, the PNP announced that the CIDG and Tarlac police recovered the dead bodies of Lopez and Cohen in a quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia in Capas town in Tarlac province. This discovery came two weeks after the couple disappeared on 21 June.