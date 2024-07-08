PIOLO PASCUAL BIG WINNER AT THE 7th EDDYS

The EDDYS (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) took place on 7 July at the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

The films Mallari (with five wins) and About Us But Not About Us (with four wins) took home most of the awards.

Piolo Pascual bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Mallari where he played the three main characters in the movie. In his acceptance speech, Piolo admits that he still gets nervous accepting recognitions.

“Sorry nanginginig pa rin po ako (Sorry, I am still trembling). I really was not expecting to win so forgive me for shaking. I also would like to acknowledge my co-nominees for this award, most especially to Mr. Romnick Sarmenta — he is my best actor,” Piolo said.

It was a surprise when the Best Actress award went to two outstanding performances by Charlie Dizon (whose award was accepted by Star Magic) and Julia Montes for Five Break-Ups and a Romance.