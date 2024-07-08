PIOLO PASCUAL BIG WINNER AT THE 7th EDDYS

The EDDYS (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) took place on 7 July at the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.
The films Mallari (with five wins) and About Us But Not About Us (with four wins) took home most of the awards.
Piolo Pascual bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Mallari where he played the three main characters in the movie. In his acceptance speech, Piolo admits that he still gets nervous accepting recognitions.
“Sorry nanginginig pa rin po ako (Sorry, I am still trembling). I really was not expecting to win so forgive me for shaking. I also would like to acknowledge my co-nominees for this award, most especially to Mr. Romnick Sarmenta — he is my best actor,” Piolo said.
It was a surprise when the Best Actress award went to two outstanding performances by Charlie Dizon (whose award was accepted by Star Magic) and Julia Montes for Five Break-Ups and a Romance.
“Wala po ako masabi kundi maraming, maraming salamat. Kung alam n’yo lang po, ako na nagtatrabaho sa ating industriya na ma-nominado ka lang napakasarap na sa pakiramdam. Pero itong binigay n’yong parangal ngayon, sobra-sobrang nakaka-inspire pa po na lalo ko pa pagbutihan (I don’t know what to say but thank you so much! If you only knew, for me, who is just working in our industry, just to be nominated is such a great feeling. But this honor you have given me today inspires me so much to work even harder),” Julia said.
Special awards were also given that night including the Joe Quirino Lifetime Achievement Awards, which this year was given to veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez; the Isah V. Red award given to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte (accepted by her dad, former House Speaker Sonny Belmonte) and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson.
The Entertainment Icon awards was given to seasoned actors Gina Alajar, Eva Darren, Nova Villa, Leo Martinez and Lito Lapid.
The Box-Office Heroes Award were given to stars whose movies break box-office records and have brought back audiences to watch local movies: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera for Rewind; Alden Richards and Julia Montes for Five Break-Ups and a Romance; Kathryn Bernardo for A Very Good Girl and Piolo Pascual for Mallari.
Here are the winners:
Best Picture: About Us But Not About Us
Best Director: Jun Robles Lana for About Us But Not About Us
Best Actor: Piolo Pascual for Mallari
Best Actress: There was a tie between Julia Montes for Five Breakups and a Romance and Charlie Dizon for Third World Romance
Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana for About Us But Not About Us
Best Supporting Actor: Enchong Dee for GomBurZa
Best Supporting Actress: Gladys Reyes for Apag
Best Original Theme Song: “Sa Duyan ng Bayan” from GomBurZa
Best Musical Score: Von de Guzman for Mallari
Best Sound: Immanuel Verona and Nerikka Salim for Mallari
Best Visual Effects: Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme
Best Editing: Lawrence S. Ang for About Us But Not About Us
Best Cinematography: Juan Lorenzo Orendain for Mallari
Best Production Design: Mariel Hizon for Mallari