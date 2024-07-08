Phoenix, Converge dispute U15 diadem

Phoenix and Converge forged a title showdown in the 15-under division while Talk ‘N Text and Terrafirma arranged a finale duel in the 13-under category of the 2024 Batang PBA-Centrum Kids on Monday at the CCF Center in Ortigas, Pasig City.

Simone Jacob “Sky” Jazul churned out 21 points while Ethan Tan-Chi and Steven Usog had 17 and 12 points, respectively, to power the Batang Fuel Masters to a lopsided 76-57 win against the Meralco Batang Bolts to stay unbeaten in five games.

The Batang FiberXers also stayed perfect with 113-87 rout of the Blackwater Batang Bossing behind the efforts of Prince Cariño (19 points).

Cariño got a lot of support from Gabyn Nunag (18), Kierdy Victoria (17) and Ian San Gabriel (15) as Converge arranged a title showdown against Phoenix for the 15-Under championship on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Ynares Arena in Pasig.

In the 13U Final Four, undefeated Talk ‘N Text ran away with an 87-65 win over Meralco while Terrafirma fended off a strong resistance from Ginebra, 72-67, to set up a title duel at 11:30 a.m.

Fritz Avillano and Prince Concepcion tallied with 27 and 19 points, respectively, as the Batang Tropang Giga stayed unbeaten in five games.

On the other hand, Adrian de Guzman poured 31 points to show the way for the Batang Dyip, who nearly blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix and Converge battle for 15U supremacy at 10 a.m. followed by the showdown between TNT and Terrafirma at 11:30 a.m. for the 13U crown at the Ynares Sports Arena also in Pasig City.