Philippine-Argentinian 76-year ties stronger than ever

Over seven decades and a half have passed since the Philippines and Argentina forged diplomatic relations in 1948. Since then, amicable ties promoting mutual understanding, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries have grown.

Argentina, having one of largest economies in Latin America, has an important role in international commerce. The potential for trade and investments between the two countries is substantial, the country being endowed with abundant natural resources, human capital and a dynamic industrial economy.

The Philippine diplomatic offices in the country’s capital, Buenos Aires have served as an effective bridge for Argentinian businessmen eyeing a business presence in the Philippines, including in such sectors as wine, beef, pharmaceuticals, software, the creative industries and the like.

Energy cooperation

A promising area of cooperation is energy, with energy cooperation holding great promise for both countries. Argentina is renowned for its expertise in nuclear energy and, as such, it is in a position to offer invaluable insights into its use to the Philippines which is now seeking to reinvigorate its nuclear energy sector.

In September last year, during Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo’s visit to Buenos Aires for bilateral talks with his Argentinian counterpart, Santiago Andres Cafiero upon the latter’s invitation to mark the two countries’ 75th year of diplomatic relations, the two officials discussed potential areas of cooperation, including nuclear and renewable energy, space, forensic science and pathology and rice importation.

They also followed up on issues discussed during the 5th Bilateral Consultation Meeting in Manila and the first Ministerial-level Scientific and Technical Mission from the Philippines to Argentina held April 2023 in Manila.

Outer space

During that Mission, the two countries signed an agreement for cooperation on the peaceful uses of outer space during ceremonies held at the Diamond Hotel Philippines in Makati.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines and Argentina covered several areas of cooperation including earth observation from space; use of satellite information for studies on the environment, natural resources, and emergency management; satellite systems development and their applications; ground infrastructure for space systems and their applications; space education and training; and space industry promotion.

The MOU was signed by Philippine Space Agency Director General Dr. Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr. and Foreign Policy Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic Claudio Javier Rozencwaig.

Regarding that MOU, Dr. Marciano stated, “Our cooperation agreement with Argentina marks another milestone in our efforts to expand and deepen our ties with other space-capable nations. Through the PhilSA’s partnership with the Argentine Republic’s National Commission on Space Activities (Comision Nacional de Actividades Espaciales or CONAE), we open a new and exciting frontier in our countries’ long and rich relations and additional opportunities for growing our local space ecosystems.”