PDEA incinerates recovered drugs in Ilocos Sur

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), led by Director Moro Virgilio Lazo, incinerated illegal drugs recovered by fishermen from the seas of Ilocos Sur. The event took place at Angels Crematorium, located at Don Lorenzo Querubin Public Cemetery in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, on Monday, 8 July. It was attended by Ilocos Sur Governor Jerry Singson and P/BGen Lou Frias Evangelista of PNP PRO1.

In an exclusive interview, P/BGen Evangelista remarked that there is no observed surge in illegal drug activities in the province. However, he assured that the PNP, alongside PDEA and other agencies, will continue to maintain close coordination to prevent drug proliferation.