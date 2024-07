Photos

PBBM witnesses signing of Reciprocal Access Agreement between Phl and Japan

LOOK: Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan on 8 July 2024 in Malacanang Palace. Witnessing the signing are Japan Defense Minister Kihira Minoru, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL