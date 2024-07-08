P10-M reward awaits Quiboloy's tipster

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Monday announced that a P10 million reward is up to anyone who could lead authorities to the whereabouts of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press conference, Abalos said the amount is being offered for any information that will lead to Quiboloy's arrest.

“Gusto ko pong i-anunsyo sa mga nanunuod at nakikinig na meron tayong mga kaibigang gustong tumulong sa paghahanap sa kanila at nag-ooffer ng reward ng P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy,” Abalos said.

Aside from the reward amount offered for Quiboloy's arrest a P1 million reward is also offered for the arrest of the five other accused in the Pastor's case.

Quiboloy and the five other cohorts are facing child abuse and exploitation and qualified trafficking.

Arrest warrants were issued against Quiboloy and others for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act and Republic Act No. 9208 or Qualified Human Trafficking.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, the legal counsel of the accused, could not be reached for comment.