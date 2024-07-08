Obiena finishes fourth in pre-Olympic tilt

Ernest John Obiena wounded up at fourth place with Emmanouil Karalis of Greece at the Meeting de Paris at the Charlety Stadium in France Sunday evening (Manila time).

Both Obiena and Karalis finished the tournament with a jump of 5.75 meters in a competition that is a sneak peak of the possible contenders for the Paris Olympics.

The 19th Asian Games gold medalist tried to go over 5.95m after two failed attempts in the 5.85m but couldn't get over the bar.

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the gold medal after clearing 6.0m while Sam Kendricks of the United States took silver with 5.95m.

French pole vaulter Thibaut Collet got the bronze medal after going over 5.85m.