No PH vs PH in MSC final as Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid ECHO land in same bracket

There will be no Philippines versus Philippines in the grand finals of Mid Season Cup 2024 as Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid ECHO landed in the same bracket of the ongoing tournament in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

In this highly anticipated Mobile Legends event, the M4 world champion and reigning MPL PH champion Team Liquid ECHO is set to face Falcon Esports on the opening day of the Playoffs on July 10.

Falcons AP Bren will face See You Soon on July 11. Should both teams get past their respective opponents, the Philippines squads will meet in an epic showdown in the semifinal where one team advances and the losing team will be sent packing.

The most-anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament this year, MSC 2024 brandishes the largest prize pool in the title's competitive history with $3,000,000 or 175 million pesos.