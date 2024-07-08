No Metz camp for Phl swimmers

Filipino swimmers opted to train in their respective training sites instead of joining the rest of Team Philippines in the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC)-organized training camp in the French city of Metz.

Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Eric Buhain made the confirmation to DAILY TRIBUNE, saying that Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch left after spending a week inside the training camp.

He said Sanchez is back in Canada while Hatch is already in the United States to apply finishing touches on their respective preparation for the Summer Games.

“They are back in Canada and the US. Kayla is in Canada while Jarod is in the US,” Buhain said without issuing further explanation.

“They were just there for a week from 29 June to 4 July.”

DAILY TRIBUNE tried but POC secretary general Wharton Chan couldn’t be reached for comment.

Sanchez and Hatch’s departure from the Metz camp came in the wake of the weightlifters’ decision to move their training camp to Germany after finding out that the French training ground lacks adequate equipment.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno failed to come up with solid preparation in the two weeks they spent inside the training camp.

“They already went to Germany yesterday. They will stay there until the Olympics start,” Puentevella, a former Philippine Sports commissioner and POC chairman, said in a telephone interview on Sunday.

“The equipment in Metz is inadequate. Two weeks of preparation time were wasted.”

Prior to the swimmers and the weightlifters, the vaunted boxing squad of Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam as well as Hergie Bacyadan are also training in Germany after a brief time in Metz.

With that, the only athletes training in Metz are Carlos Yulo of gymnastics, Joanie Delgaco of rowing, and Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas of boxing.

The rest of Team Philippines in gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar, fencer Samantha Catantan, golfers Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan, and pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena have yet to arrive.