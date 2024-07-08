Memorial Plan

Places reveal their history in unusual ways. At the Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, USA, the center of a soccer field collapsed on 26 June as shown on CCTV footage. Fortunately, no one was around when the giant sinkhole swallowed up a field light pole, benches and artificial turf.

“No one was on the field at the time and no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing,” Alton Mayor David Goins told The (Alton) Telegraph, according to Associated Press (AP).

The 30-meter wide, 15.2-meter deep sinkhole revealed an underground limestone mine that had subsided or sank, dragging a portion of the soccer field above, aggregates and asphalt provider New Frontier Materials (NFM) in Bluff City said.

The area near the sinkhole was cordoned off to prevent any accidents pending its repair, NFM spokesperson Matt Barkett said, AP reports.

Meanwhile, the football field of the University of Nebraska (UN) in Omaha may have something unusual underneath it after the stadium is renovated.

UN’s Omaha Regent Barbara Weitz’s proposal was laughed at when she pitched it during a meeting with fellow regents last month.

Weitz insisted on building a columbarium under the football field where departed fans of the university’s football and volleyball teams could have their ashes inurned, AP reported.

She defended her plan by saying that niches under the 50-yard line or the end zone of the football field could be sold at a premium to raise additional revenue to cover the school’s $58-million budget shortfall.