Maya makes financial independence within reach

Several Filipinos aim for more than just financial stability, which digital bank Maya can provide assistance through its offer of financial independence.

Offering a comprehensive suite of wealth-building tools all within the app, Maya makes diversifying and enhancing financial portfolio effortless.

Maya’s diverse savings and investment products are valuable in helping Filipinos to start investing or as a tool for savvy investors, the platform is designed to empower.

If you prefer a conservative approach to investing, Maya’s Time Deposit Plus is perfect.

Diversify funds

Begin the investment journey with as little as P50 in Maya Funds.

Through Maya, managing 13 professionally curated local and global funds featuring major players like Apple, Microsoft, PLDT and SM is possible.

These offerings include options from ATRAM Trust Corp, the Philippines’ first standalone trust corporation, and BIMI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Trade stocks directly

For those who have the time to engage in direct trading, Maya Stocks offers a seamless experience. Through the Maya app, you can invest in over 280 companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange such as SM, Aboitiz, and many more. Maya Stocks allows you to buy, sell, and manage shares conveniently from anywhere, providing real-time market insights and analytical tools to help you make informed decisions.

Grow money with ease

Maya Savings is the perfect option for saving. With competitive interest rates of up to 15 percent per annum and flexible access to funds, Maya Savings is ideal for building an emergency fund, saving for big purchases, or steadily increasing savings over time.