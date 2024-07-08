Marikina launches ‘back-to-school’ bazaar

The local government of Marikina City on Monday launched its annual “Balik Eskwela” Shoe Bazaar at the Marikina Freedom Park across from city hall.

Known as the country’s shoe capital, Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said that the bazaar will feature 43 leather goods stalls and will run until 18 August.

He added that it aims to provide students and families with high-quality, affordable shoes at factory prices in preparation for the upcoming school year.

“This event is a tremendous service to our citizens,” Teodoro said, highlighting its benefit to both Marikina residents and those from nearby areas as he also stressed that buying leather goods from the bazaar supports local businesses and their growth.

Teodoro expressed his gratitude to Tony Andres, chairperson of the Philippine Footwear Federation Inc., and everyone involved in organizing the shoe bazaar.

The Balik Eskwela Shoe Bazaar is expected to attract large crowds, showcasing the renowned craftsmanship of Marikina’s shoe industry while supporting local businesses.