Marcos: Signing of RAA highlights strengthened Japan-Phl ties

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that the signing of a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan signifies East Asia's commitment to its relationship with the Southeast Asian country.

The Chief Executive said this in his speech after he witnessed the signing of the RAA deal at the Heroes' Hall in Malacañan Palace.

Both Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko signed the RAA, which aims to heighten defense cooperation between the two countries in the middle of the escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

"Your presence here increases our confidence in the importance that the Japanese government puts on these extremely important agreements that we have," Marcos said.

"I'm very glad that we have come to this day. Once again, welcome to the Philippines, and I'm happy that you are able to come and visit--to visit and to be part of this important event," Marcos added.