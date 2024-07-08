Kings tap DeRozan; Saric joins Nuggets

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Sacramento Kings after a three-team trade, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

DeRozan’s sign-and-trade deal will see him depart Chicago for the Kings while Harrison Barnes and a future draft pick swap go to San Antonio and guard Chris Duarte plus two second-round draft picks go to Chicago, according to ESPN and the Sacramento Bee.

ESPN reported DeRozan will receive $74 million in the deal, which unites him with All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis.

DeRozan, a 15-season NBA veteran who turns 35 next month, led the NBA with 37.8 minutes a game last season, when he averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Bulls.

Barnes will join free agent signing Chris Paul for San Antonio in the backcourt alongside 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year center Victor Wembanyama.

The Kings also agreed to a one-year deal with guard Jordan McLaughlin, ESPN reported.

Teams have been under a moratorium to finalize all deals with signed contracts, details that should be completed over the next weeks.

Croatian forward Dario Saric has agreed to a two-year deal worth $10.6 million with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN.

The 30-year-old frontliner, entering his eighth NBA campaign, played a reserve role for Golden State last season. He has averaged 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 477 NBA games,

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that Jaylen Clark, a 22-year-old guard who missed all of last season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, has been cleared to return to basketball activities. He will play for the Timberwolves’ summer league squad.