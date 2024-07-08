Japanese break Filipinas hearts

Gilas Pilipinas Women suffered a heartbreaking 83-85 loss to Japan in the 43rd William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei, Taiwan last Monday.

Tied at 83 with 5.3 seconds left in the game, Yamada Aoi sank two clutch free throws for a two-point lead for the Japanese.

Naomi Panganiban tried to steal the win but her potential game-winning three-pointer in the dying seconds bounced off the rim, giving Gilas Women their second loss in three games.

Sato Takako and Fujisawa Yuka led Japan with 13 points each while Yamamoto Haurka added 11 points.

Afril Bernardino led Gilas Women with a double-double effort of 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Philippines will try to bounce back when it faces Thailand on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in this tourney that serves as a buildup for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Kigali on 19 August.