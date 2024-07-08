Iwahig’s women PDLs can connect with families online

Online communication is now accessible to female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Puerto Princesa City, through the newly launched "E-Dalaw" program.

This initiative enables PDLs at IPPF's Correctional Institution for Women (CIF) to connect with their loved ones via secure video conferencing platforms for virtual visits.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) emphasized that "E-Dalaw" is designed to enhance rehabilitation efforts by fostering and maintaining familial bonds crucial for the successful reintegration of incarcerated women into society.

This innovative program reflects BuCor's commitment to modernizing correctional facilities to better support the well-being of PDLs.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said the implementation of "E-Dalaw" is under the supervision of C/CInsp. Gary A. Garcia, IPPF Superintendent. He underscored BuCor's dedication, guided by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, to exploring innovative methods that facilitate communication and family ties, even within correctional environments.

The program aims not only to improve the overall environment at IPPF but also to provide PDLs with meaningful opportunities to stay connected with their families during their incarceration.