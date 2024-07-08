ITZY's Lia returns from hiatus

ITZY’s Lia is back after 10 months of hiatus.

The lead vocalist appeared on the group’s fifth anniversary livestream, sporting a short bob and fringe.

JYP Entertainment, the K-pop act’s agency, said that Lia’s tension and symptoms of anxiety have significantly improved following treatment and rest.

“Therefore, after careful discussion with Lia, it has been decided that she will resume her activities starting with ITZY’s new album, set to be released in the second half of the year,” it said in a statement.

However, for previously arranged schedules and shoots before the new album release, only members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna will be participating.

JYP thanks fans for supporting Lia’s recovery. It promises to remain committed to supporting its artists so they can “meet fans in healthy conditions.”

In September 2023, it was announced that Lia would be taking a break from activities. Upon consultation with a specialist, she was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Since then, she missed promotions of two albums and the group’s most recent world tour.