Israeli protesters demand Gaza truce

Israeli protesters marched through Tel Aviv and Jerusalem chanting “we will not give up” on Sunday, the second consecutive day of stepped-up pressure for a deal to free hostages in Gaza.

As the war entered into its 10th month, the demonstrators called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a truce and hostage-release deal or step down.

The nationwide “disruption day” began at 6:29 a.m. (0329 GMT) to correspond with the start of Hamas’ 7 October attack that triggered the war.

In Israel’s two largest cities, demonstrators blocked roads, with tens of thousands stopping traffic along major intersections and a highway in central Tel Aviv where police used water canon to disperse them.

Among the protesters, many of whom are related to the hostages, there was a sense the government had deserted those still held in Gaza by Palestinian militants Hamas.

Israel says 116 people remain captive, including 42 the military says are dead.

“The government doesn’t care what the people think, and they don’t do anything to bring back our sisters and brothers from Gaza,” said Orly Nativ, 57, who joined the flag-wielding demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

Many accuse Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, of not doing more to secure a truce as a matter of political survival. Two far-right members of his cabinet have threatened to resign if a deal was struck.

“He knows if he ends the war, his government will fall,” said Nurit Meiri, 50, a social worker in Jerusalem.

She carried an Israeli flag and wore a “bring them home” T-shirt to the raucous march on the prime minister’s house in Jerusalem, which was tailed by a group of young religious men shouting “traitor.”